WILCOX — Friends of Twin Lakes, ANF and the Allegheny National Forest Service will be hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jones Township Community Center, 320 Faries St., Wilcox.
Board members of Friends of Twin Lakes and District Ranger Rob Fallon, of the Allegheny National Forest, Marienville, will be on hand to discuss and answer questions in regards to the proposed camping fees at the recreation area. Updates on the water and sewage will also be addressed.
Friends of Twin Lakes, ANF has been working in partnership with the USDA Forest Service since the spring of 2018 to improve, beautify, sustain, and preserve Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Please plan on attending the meeting to stay informed of continued progress at Twin Lakes. Public support is needed and greatly appreciated.
Twin Lakes Recreation Area is located 8 miles southeast of Kane. Take State Route 321 from Kane; turn right on Forest Road 191. Twin Lakes is open for everyone to enjoy camping, picnicking, fishing, hiking, etc.
Friends of Twin Lakes ANF is a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting Twin Lakes Recreation Area in the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania.