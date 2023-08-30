OSCEOLA MILLS — Full Circle Ranch Equine Haven is hosting its first annual Round Up event on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the property of the rescue, located at 5697 Sanborn St. in Osceola Mills, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Funds raised will be used to help local horses in need.
The day will include vendors, rescues, a concession and bake sale, basket raffle and 50/50 raffle. There will also be music by "Route 54 Band." There will be carriage and pony rides, face painting, games, and a petting zoo.
All proceeds from this event will be used to further the rescue's mission of helping unwanted, abused, and neglected horses from auctions, inhumane conditions, and being forced into the slaughter pipeline. The goal is to educate and be a resource for horse owners, rescues, and the public. Bring family and friends to the fundraiser, share your stories, meet the horses, and enjoy the day.
To become a vendor, donate baked goods, basket(s) or help fundraise, call 814-577-9057 or 814-592-4469.