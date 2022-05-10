CLARION — Tickets are now available for the Fourth Annual Beer Wine & Shine Festival fundraiser to be held June 11 from 3–8 p.m. to Benefit “Lucky Cats LLC Get’n Fixed.”
This is a great opportunity to bring the communities together to have a fun evening while showing love for the animals, according to organizers.
This event is held rain or shine, outdoors, at the ‘Limestone Fire Hall Grounds,’ located at 9790-Pa. 66, Clarion, Pa 16214-4352.
Enjoy an evening sampling from some of the area’s best breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Included are: Three breweries – Trails to Ales Brewery, Hop Asylum Brewing & Key Beverage. The wineries include Deer Creek Winery, Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, Woody Lodge Winery, Wagon Wheel Winery, Two Birch Winery & Fractured Grape Winery. Our Shine includes: Knockin Noggin Hard Cider, Triple Nickle Distillery, Elk County Smoothies & Excise Distillery. For your listening pleasure, there will be music furnished by Shawn Hook. The festival offers auctions, food, raffles, and everything from primitive items to wine smoothies, wood items, and homemade dog treats. Persons can browse crafters and for just pennies could win a Blackstone griddle.
Advanced tickets are on sale for $20 and this includes a chance for the door prize. Tickets at the gate the day of the event are $25. Persons must be age 21 to attend, ID required. Non-sampling entry or DD is $5.
Pre-order ‘Beer Wine & Shine’ T-shirt to be sure to get your size and wear it the day of the event. The cost is $18 for Small –XL shirt, $25 for 2X & 3X shirts, cash or paypal. A limited number of shirts will be for sale at the event. To purchase t-shirts & tickets contact Tina Unger 814-275-3981 or Jean Gilmore 814-275-1348. Tickets can also be purchased at: Craig’s Barber Place, Palmers Store, Mayport Shell Store, New Bethlehem A-Plus, Ferringer Enterprises, Distant Village Mart, Hardcore Tire, Hollenbaugh’s Meats. On Facebook from: Lucky Cats LLC, Tina Unger, & Jean Gilmore. Like, Share, & Follow our FB Event Page for Updates.
Lucky Cats LLC Get’n Fixed is a nonprofit 501©3 that offers low cost spay/neuter clinics for cats in the New Bethlehem, Clarion and surrounding areas. At these clinics, they also do trap, neuter/spay, and release of feral cats to help stop the overpopulation of unwanted animals. The vet bills for doing TNR add up very quickly. By supporting this fundraiser, persons are helping them reach out to more people to help control the overpopulation problem in their area.