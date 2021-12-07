ST MARYS — Cortney Fritz, Josh Parslow, and Sean Rupprecht from Gasbarre Products talked with the St. Marys High School Metal Working Class recently, offering advice as the students plan for life after graduation.
“Where you start isn’t where you always will be” was one piece of advice letting the students know that there is ample opportunity to move up within a company, especially with the right work ethic and attitude.
Students were encouraged to “take advantage of summer work opportunities,” so they can experience workforce expectations and establish a good work ethic. They completed their presentation with job interview tips.
The Guest Speaker Series is coordinated by the Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership. Companies interested in being a guest speaker are encouraged to contact Amy Goode at 814-781-3437 or amy@communityedcenter.com.