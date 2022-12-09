Dog paw graphic

FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society's 2023 Lottery Calendar fundraiser is underway.

These calendars make great gifts that keep giving all year long. For $30, those who purchase a calendar can win $30-$500 daily. The winning numbers are based off of the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 evening drawing.

Numbers are retroactive to Jan. 1, regardless of purchase date.

The 2023 Lottery Calendars are available at:

  • ACE Hardware
  • Ways Office Plus
  • April's Flowers
  • Animal Hospital of DuBois
  • DuBois Autor Repair
  • Better Bargains LLC
  • DuBois Harley-Davidson shop
  • Gateway Humane Society during open hours

