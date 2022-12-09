FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society's 2023 Lottery Calendar fundraiser is underway.
These calendars make great gifts that keep giving all year long. For $30, those who purchase a calendar can win $30-$500 daily. The winning numbers are based off of the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 evening drawing.
Numbers are retroactive to Jan. 1, regardless of purchase date.
The 2023 Lottery Calendars are available at:
- ACE Hardware
- Ways Office Plus
- April's Flowers
- Animal Hospital of DuBois
- DuBois Autor Repair
- Better Bargains LLC
- DuBois Harley-Davidson shop
- Gateway Humane Society during open hours