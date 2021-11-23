FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society is selling 2022 lottery calendars at the following locations:

  • DuBois - Way Office Plus
  • Animal Hospital of DuBois
  • Gateway's shelter in Falls Creek
  • DuBois Harley Davidson Shop
  • DuBois Ace Hardware
  • April's Flowers
  • DuBois Auto Repair

The cost is $30 and those purchasing will have the chance to win $30-$500 daily. The winning numbers are based on the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 evening drawing. Numbers are retroactive to Jan. 1, regardless of purchase date. 

For more information, please call 814-375-0505.

