FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society needs vendors, crafters and food truck items for the upcoming "Pours for Paws" wine tasting event fundraiser.
Scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from 1-5 p.m., the event hosts wineries, breweries, distilleries, crafters, vendors, food trucks, music and fun in the country on Gateway Humane Society grounds.
The Gateway Humane Society is located at 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840. Proceeds benefit animal medical services including health exams, vaccines, medications, and spay and neutering for all animals before adoption.
Vendor/crafter/ food truck applications are available on the Gateway Humane Society face book page or calling 814-375-0505. Wine Walk tickets for adults 21 years or older are available in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/gateway-humane-society-42420246583 or calling 814-375-0505.