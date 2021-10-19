FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society will hold a take-out dinner on Oct. 26 to benefit the animal shelter.

Dinners available will be a choice of stuffed chicken breast with mashed potatoes or lasagna. Each dinner includes a salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $10 each and must be purchased by Oct. 19.

Pick-up time is between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek. 

Tickets are available at the Gateway Humane Society Shelter, ACE Hardware, Way Office Supply or Reynoldsville Hardware. 

