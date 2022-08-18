SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Aug. 6, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
Local students receiving a white coat were:
- Dominic Gregorio of DuBois
- Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville
The future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to introduce them to the profession.
Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat –the mantle of the medical profession. White coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.
At the ceremony, Geisinger Commonwealth’s president and dean, Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., reminded the students that despite the pace of change and the wonders of new technology, “What needs to remain constant through, or even despite, all of this is your relationship with the patient.” Dr. Byerley urged the Class of 2026 to remember to their White Coat ceremony oath throughout their education and their careers to keep their relationship with the patient central to their identities as physicians.
Lauren Nicholls, M.D., presented the Dr. Lester Saidman Memorial Lecture, named in honor of the respected physician and educator from Luzerne County. Dr. Nicholls is an attending physician at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton and practices palliative medicine across the lifespan, from perinatal to adult. The Class of 2022 chose Dr. Nicholls as the recipient of the School of Medicine’s Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award for her continued focus on the human experience of her palliative and hospice care patients, as well her ability to recognize and discuss the clinical struggles in providing care.
After the White Coat ceremony, a reception immediately followed in the lobby of Geisinger Commonwealth’s Medical Sciences Building, at 525 Pine St. in Scranton.
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) is a member of the Geisinger family. Geisinger Commonwealth offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Danville, Lewistown, Scranton, Sayre and Wilkes-Barre. Geisinger Commonwealth offers Doctor of Medicine (MD) and a portfolio of graduate degrees. The school’s innovative curriculum, focused on caring for people in the context of their lives and their community, attracts the next generation of physicians and scientists from within its region, as well as from across the state and the nation. Geisinger Commonwealth is committed to non-discrimination in all employment and educational opportunities. Visit www.geisinger.edu/gcsom.