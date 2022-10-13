BRADFORD — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) will present its opening concert this fall with the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Considered the greatest and most popular big band in the world, the orchestra will swing onto the Bromeley Family Theater stage at the Pitt-Bradford campus on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theatres, hotels and dance pavilion, built and sustained the momentum of popularity.
Glenn disbanded his musical organization in 1942 at the height of its popularity to volunteer for the Army. There, he organized and led the famous Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. It went to Europe to entertain servicemen performing numerous live and radio shows. On December 15, 1944, Major Miller took off in a single engine plane from Europe to precede his band to France, disappearing over the English Channel, never to be seen again. The army declared him officially dead a year later.
With the release of the major motion movie The Glenn Miller Story featuring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson in 1954, interest and popular demand led the Miller Estate to authorize the formation of the present Glenn Miller Orchestra. On June 6, 1956, and under the direction of drummer Ray McKinley who had become the unofficial leader of the Army Air Force Band after Glenn’s disappearance, the reformed Glenn Miller Orchestra performed its first concert and has been on the road ever since for more than 65 consecutive years.
Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Rochester, NY native, Erik Stabnau leads the orchestra as its music director, along with playing tenor saxophone.
“We are thrilled that the Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming to Bradford” said Darren Litz, Executive Director for BCPAC. “Bringing all the favorites of the big band era, this legendary group has played for more than 80 years around the world and continues to delight audiences with its distinctive sound. From “Moonlight Serenade” to “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” we have a chance to relive not only, some of the most popular and nostalgic music of the 1940s, but some of the greatest music ever”, Litz said.
Tickets are just $25, plus processing fee and can be purchased at the BCPAC office or by calling 814-362-2522, or you can purchase online at b c p a c .com.