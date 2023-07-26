DuBOIS — Glow in the Dark Golf is returning to the DuBois Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Event organizer and WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “We are excited to gather to support kids and first responders locally, while having a great time at the DuBois Country Club. The course will be lit up with LED flashing lights, and participants will have the opportunity to compete for “best dressed” and “best decorated cart” awards, all to benefit those who support us everyday.”
Golfers will compete in a four-person scramble. Golfers will play nine holes of glowing fun. There will be a prize for the best team score made up of all first responders.
Registration and BBQ will start at 4:30 p.m. Shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. All glow materials, food and beverage will be included for each player participating. The cost is $55-75 per player.
Organizers ask that people pre-register for this event at www.wpalglowgolf.org, or by calling 814-299-7640 or emailing info@wpal.org.
“Like” www.facebook.com/wpaldubois for updates.
WPAL is also looking for sponsors. Checks can be mailed to WPAL DuBois, 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.