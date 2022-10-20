ST. MARYS — Gene Williams, sales manager of GM Equipment, recently presented a donation to Jason Gabler, St. Marys Area United Way Corporate Campaign Chair; Doug Gaffey, St. Marys United Way President; Jim Ryan, St. Marys Area United Way Vice-President; Doug Bauer, St. Marys Area United Way Payroll Program Chair; and Mark Saline, St. Marys Area United Way board member.
GM Equipment is a full-service heavy equipment rental, sales, and service company located on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys. They have many quantities of the same piece equipment including aerial lifts, boom lifts, scissor lifts, fork lifts, telehandlers, skid steers and mini excavators.
GM Equipment’s donation will support the St. Marys Area United Way 2022 campaign. The United Way’s 2022 campaign goal is $170,000. Funding raised in 2022 will be available for eligible organizations to seek grant funding for 2023. In order to be eligible for funding from the St. Marys Area United Way, an agency must: Have a current 501(c)(3) status, provide services to citizens living within the St. Marys Area School District, provide services to meet health and human welfare needs, and be registered with the PA State Bureau of Charitable Solicitation or be exempt from registration. The St. Marys Area United Way encourages any organization interested in seeking grant funding to inquire by calling 814-781-6000 to receive an application. The 2022 grant application deadline will be Dec. 15, 2022, with grant awards announced in 2023.
As a result of the 2021 campaign, the St. Marys Area United Way provided grant awards to Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, Boys Scouts-Bucktail Council, CAPSEA, Catholic Charities, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, Dickinson Center, Fox Township Sportsmen Youth Program, Girl Scouts of Western PA, Guardian Angel Center, Life & Independence for Today, St. Marys Area School District, St. Marys Interparish Rooted Youth Ministry, St. Marys Library and the Veteran’s Memorial-Eternal Flame located on the Diamond downtown St. Marys.
The St. Marys Area United Way has served the citizens of the City of St. Marys and surrounding counties since 1925. The St. Marys Area United Way relies on the contributions from companies and local individuals. Those donations support the financial needs of non-profit agencies that serve the health and human welfare needs of our community. If you would like to become one of these individual or corporate donors, please call 781.6000 or mail your check to the St. Marys Area United Way, 44 So. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.