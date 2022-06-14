HOLLIDAYSBURG — A "Pawing it Foreward" Golf Tournament will be held for Service Paws of Central PA on Wednesday, July 20 at the Scotch Valley Country Club on Clubhouse Drive.
All skill levels are welcome. The $125 per person fee includes green fees, cart, golf swag bag, beverages, lunch and dinner. There will also be a driving contest, "puppy put" and more.
Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m., and the shotgun start at noon. Dinner and awards will take place at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call Joe Fagnani at 814-940-0270 or register online at www.servicepawsofcentralpa.org.
Follow Service Paws of Central PA on Facebook.