BROCKWAY — Grace J. Preston of Brockway will attend California University of PA in the fall of 2022, majoring in graphic and interactive design.
Preston is a 2022 graduation of DuBois Christian Schools and was named co-valedictorian of her graduating class. During high school years, she was active in the chorus/fine arts program, varsity soccer and served as basketball statistician. She received the Distinguished Christian High School Student Award in the areas of leadership, Christian service and fine arts. She also held a part-time job at Sheetz and operated her own small business, Grace’s Graphic Design.
She has received numerous scholarships, including the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, Kohl’s Cares Scholarship, the Dr. George N. Nye Memorial Scholarship from the DuBois Council on the Arts, the Rachelle Edmiston Memorial Scholarship from Timberland Federal Credit Union, and the Mary Ellen Spangler Memorial Scholarship from Cuddles for Kids. She has also received a merit scholarship from California University.
Grace is the daughter of Steve and Sandy Preston of Brockway.