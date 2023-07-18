DuBOIS — The Grampian Band will appear on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater Stage in the DuBois Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
The Grampian Band began in 1883 and existed for 52 years. Lack of jobs due to the depression and men being called to fight in World War II caused the Grampian Band to fold.
In 1976, Ralph Woodel called musicians from the Old Grampian Band that were still living and added a few more musician friends, and the Grampian Band was back in business.
The group will be playing a variety of music from a march like "Greetings to Grampian, a trumpet trio "Bugler's Holiday," "Just A Closer Walk With Thee," "English Folk Song Suite," "Highlights from Exodus" and pieces from the '60s and '80s.
Cindy Penvose promises attendees an evening full of pleasure with a big band feel. In case of inclement weather, listen to Big Foot (Q102.1) or Sunny (106.5) for a cancellation.