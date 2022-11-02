Grand Opening at Pronto Cafe
Marilyn Secco

ST MARYS — Surrounded by family, employees, friends and members of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce, Co-owners Meredith Bon and Ray Knight celebrated the grand opening of Pronto Café with a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the St. Marys Business Trick or Treat evening held in St. Marys on Oct. 20.

Attendees could sign up to win gift baskets featuring a $50 gift card from Dream Float, Brandy Camp Creamery items, Perfectly Posh bath and body items and more.

Located at 45 Erie Avenue, the café features premium, small-batch homemade Brandy Camp Creamery ice cream, sundaes, and shakes along with flatbreads, paninis, sandwiches, homemade soup, and salads.

See the Facebook page for hours.

