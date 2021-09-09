RIDGWAY — The Borough of Ridgway Charitable Fund grant applications are now available, with an application deadline of Sept. 15.
This special fund, held by the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), was designated by its donor, Sara-Jane Stackpole, to enhance the quality of life for Ridgway Borough residents. The foundation encourages nonprofit organizations that will serve a particular need of the community to apply.
The Ridgway Charitable Fund’s purpose is to provide financial support to those nonprofit organizations whose application reflects a purpose or project that will benefit Ridgway residents.
It was Stackpole’s wish that the foundation appoint an advisory board of five individuals to represent various groups of people residing in the Borough of Ridgway. Board members will review the applications and then make grant recommendations to ECCF’s board of directors for its consideration.
In 2020 the Ridgway Charitable fund grants were awarded to Community Links for YMCA membership fees for clients, Good Samaritan Food Bank for replacement of entrance and loading area, Project Gifts for Elk County toys for children and Tri-County Rails to Trails for trail maintenance.
For a grant application, visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org/grants/grants/. For additional information, contact the ECCF office at 834-2125.