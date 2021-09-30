DuBOIS — Isaac P. Gray, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State University, DuBois. His field of study is chemistry with a minor in physics.
Gray is a member of Brookville Presbyterian Church. At Central, he was part of the National Honor Society and a teacher’s assistant. Gray was also a member of the DCC Scholastic Challenge Team, Mock Trial, and the Robotics Team. He received a Sportsmanship Award.
He was a Boy Scout with the rank of Eagle Scout and received top honors at the Camp Cadet Police Academy.
Gray was a member of the school track and field and soccer teams.
Gray graduated from Central with 19 college credits from Penn State and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Gray received the Endowed General Scholarship Fund for the Penn State Honors Scholars Program.
Gray is the son of Paul and Lori Gray, Brookville.