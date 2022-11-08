RIDGWAY — Hailey’s Reading Program, an initiative in memory of second-grader Hailey Matheson, received a generous donation from a wonderful group of people that choose causes in the community to support through a sporting tournament called “Serving Up Support.”
Pictured are Matheson’s grandparents Brian and Doreen Matheson accepting a check in front of the book vending machine at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway from Autumn Bullers, Allison Paige, Kendall Luchs and Shari Johnson.
Donations are still needed for books, and can be sent to:
Elk County Community Foundation
32 South Saint Marys Street, Suite 4
PO Box 934
Saint Marys, Pennsylvania
15857
Marcia Raubenstrauch can be contacted for further information via email at raubenstrauchmarcia@rasd.us.