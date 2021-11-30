DuBOIS — The Board of Directors for Haven House Shelter recently met at Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen, LLP, Accounting for their bi-monthly meeting.
The meeting was called to order by President Keith Smith, followed by the opening prayer by Renate Boboige.
Board minutes, submitted by secretary Debora Kruise, were read and approved.
The treasurer’s report was given by Pat Keen. Clearfield County COVID-19 funding was received in September. It was also noted that during September and October, Haven House received five non-routine donations and had two non-routine expenditures.
The Census report was submitted by Kelly Williams and showed that in September the shelter was at 60 percent capacity and served a total of 813 meals. In October, the capacity jumped to 91.53 percent with 1,647 meals served.
Grants have been submitted to the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation and the Gray Family Foundation.
A report on the house was submitted by board member, Don Guthridge. Lowe’s of DuBois donated new carpeting to Haven House. Haven House paid for the installation and padding and greatly appreciated the new carpeting for their guests. Haven House is considering the purchase of an electrostatic sprayer, and two air conditioners.
The board discussed ideas for a fundraiser to be held in 2022.
Voting on new board members will be held at the January meeting.
Board members expressed their desire to visit Haven House and to plan something for the guests in December. Members discussed their various experiences assisting the homeless and how mutually gratifying it is for both parties.
A motion was made to adjourn by Pat Keen and seconded by Debora Kruise. The next meeting will be held on Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
The mission of Haven House Shelter is to provide a safe, helpful and encouraging atmosphere, food, lodging, and guidance to residents in Elk, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties who suddenly are faced with the crisis of homelessness. Haven House has undertaken this mission for the past 16 years.
Haven House works closely with the Salvation Army and others, sharing donations as arrive. In their partnership with Goodwill Industries, donations of clothing are given to Goodwill who then give Haven House vouchers for guests to purchase clothing and household items.
The Shelter Corporation has 501(c)3 status and is funded through private donations, Haven House Partnerships, grants and fundraising activities. The sources of funding are used to operate and maintain the shelter and staff throughout the year.