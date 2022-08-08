LORETTO — Healthcare professionals from 12 counties attended “An Interprofessional Interactive Gross Dissection Laboratory Experience: From the Forearm to the Digits,” a free professional development seminar held at Saint Francis University on July 18 and 19.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
St. Marys woman accused of abusing children
-
Ridgway woman charged with assaulting child
-
Weedville man allegedly leads police on high-speed chase
-
Fair's livestock auction brings in $200,000
-
Wilcox man jailed for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills
-
100-year-old Coca-Cola logo discovered on side of Ridgway antique shop
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
87-year-old DuBois man enjoys creating YouTube videos, staying active
-
Tips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your servers
-
Expansion coming to Blackbird Distillery
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.