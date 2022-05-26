EDINBORO — Helena Hess, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Edinboro University. Her field of study will be Fine Arts – Cinema or Animation.
She resides in Clearfield and is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Clearfield. At Central she was a member of the Rotary Interact Club and the National Honor Society. She was also an honor student and very involved with the DCC Art Department and theater productions.
Hess graduated from Central with college credits in ethics and speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She also completed the Dale Carnegie Course.
She received the Presidential Scholarship from Edinboro University.
Hess is the daughter of Amos Hess and Dusty Hess.