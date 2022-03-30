REYNOLDSVILLE — The March Jeff Tech student of the month is freshman Maria Hoch.
Hoch is the Computer Technology shop and is from the DuBois Area School District. At Jeff Tech, she is a member of the aevidum club (a club that shows kindness to fellow students). She participated in Skills USA representing Jeff Tech in the T-Shirt Design Competition. She volunteers for the Salvation Army as a bell ringer. Her hobbies are signing, drawing and she enjoys spending time with her family.
Her future plans are to graduate from Jeff Tech with straight As, and to become a Game Designer, YouTuber and successful singer. She is the daughter of Charlene & Adam Sierzega of DuBois.