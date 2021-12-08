DuBOIS — INVICTUS LLC and Prevailer Entertainment present a holiday toy drive and live music event on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5-12 p.m.
Enjoy DuBois rock band The Wasted, State College acoustic act Kevo Can’t Dance, Brockway heavy metal band Neocracy, Brookville punk band Undethical, Clearfield hardcore rock Assault on 5TH, and Brockway rock band San Francisco Sex Toys.
Admission is free with a new toy or $5 admission per person. What better way to have fun than enjoying live entertainment and throwing axes, knives and Ninja stars at stationary targets. DuBois City police are working with INVICTUS and Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc (WPAL) to deliver toys to needy area kids. Call Joe at INVICTUS 814-661-4854 or stop by INVICTUS next to ACE Hardware in DuBois.