DuBOIS — Holly Deemer, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State, University Park. Her field of study is Supply Chain and Information Systems
Deemer is a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Sykesville. At Central, Deemer was editor of the Yearbook and president of Rotary Interact. Deemer was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Cardinal Media Team, and of the Girl Scouts. Deemer was also a PFEW Ambassador and attended Penn State Communications Camps.
Deemer graduated from Central with 31 college credits from Penn State and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Deemer received the Sapphire Business Leadership Program Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, Stanley J. & Yolanda M. Sekula Memorial Scholarship, and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship. Deemer also received The Ridge scholarship from the PA Food Manufacturers Assoc. and the Big Joe Scholarship from Sheetz.
Deemer is the daughter of Fred and Angela Deemer of DuBois.