BROOKVILLE — Hometown Market in Brookville will be holding a Fundraising Day on Wednesday, April 6 to raise funds for the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department.
Almost one year ago, on March 30, 2021, the Brookville Hometown Market location had a fire and the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out and saving the building from extensive damage.
To thank the Fire Department for their hard work in saving our building and allowing us to re-open to the public so quickly, we want to donate 10% of our store sales on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to the fire department. (Total sales excludes items prohibited by law.) The men and women of the Brookville fire department vow to serve and protect the life and property of the Borough of Brookville, Jefferson County and we couldn’t be more grateful for their commitment and service to the community.
The public is welcome and encouraged to come out and shop at our Brookville location at 53 West Taylor Street on April 6, 2022 and help support the Brookville Fire Department.