WILKES-BARRE — Spencer Hoover of Curwensville successfully completed the first year of the Honors Program at Wilkes University. Hoover is one of 43 students who joined the program for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Honors Program provides an enhanced interdisciplinary educational experience, which drives intellectual, professional and personal achievement. To be accepted, students must have a SAT score of 1,100 or higher, or rank in the top 20% of their high school graduating class. Students accepted into the program reside in a living-learning community.
Students in the program are eligible for an annual academic enrichment grant, unique in higher education, which students can use to help fund study-related expenses such as research, study abroad or technology. Other scholarship opportunities specific to honors students are also available upon acceptance to this program.