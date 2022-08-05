Christ's Lutheran Church

Christ Lutheran Church’s 2022 Dunlap Scholarship winner, Emalee Horner, second from left, is shown with Jim Dunlap, left, Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller and Pastor John Miller.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Emalee Horner is the 2022 recipient of the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship presented by Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois.

