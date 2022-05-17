BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) staff and a board member pictured recently attended the 22nd annual Nelrod training conference in Las Vegas held April 6-8.
The Nelrod Co., based out of Texas, is one of the country’s premier affordable housing consulting firms. Originally conceived with the simple mission of empowering a few struggling small housing communities, the company has since transformed assisted housing operations nationwide. Initially founded as Resource Exchange in 1985, the Nelrod Company was later incorporated in September 1990. Today, the Nelrod Company still specializes in providing management, planning and training services to the affordable and assisted housing industry.
During the conference, tracks are offered in such areas specific for Board members, public housing operations, maintenance, executive, Section 8/HCVP operations and a financial track. The conference was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Housing authority staff from across the nation attend the conference to hone their skills and go back to their housing authorities with a better understanding of their job.
Deb Shook, executive director said, “Having attended this conference in 2019, I can’t say enough good things about the training that’s offered. Great presenters and it gives staff and board members an opportunity to network and share ideas with housing authorities from across the country.”