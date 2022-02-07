The Human Resource Management Association of North Central Pennsylvania will meet from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Homewood Suites in DuBois, as well as via Zoom.
Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.
RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA (HRMANCPA), a local chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), meets monthly for the personal and professional development of HR professionals and associates working in HR functions and to provide current information and focus on HR issues of importance. Visit hrmancpa.shrm.org and the Facebook page.
Become a national SHRM member today at www.shrm.org.