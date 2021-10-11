DuBOIS — The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA will host a meeting about the overview of the local labor market, employment trends and concerns.
Presenters from Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania will be:
- Pam Streich – Executive Director
- Linda Franco - Workforce Systems Manager
- Terry Hinton - Business Engagement Coordinator
The in-person meeting will be at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking at the Best Western in DuBois Oct. 21. People can also attend via Zoom.
RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The HR Management Association of North Central PA (HRMANCPA), a local chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), meets monthly for the personal and professional development of HR professionals and associates working in HR functions and to provide current information and focus on HR issues of importance.
Learn more about Workforce Solutions at https://workforcesolutionspa.com.