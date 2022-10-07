FALLS CREEK — The HR Management Association of North Central PA (HRMANCPA) will host a Retirement Planning meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Goodwill in Falls Creek.
The day will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with the meeting held from 8-10 a.m.
Robert Javens and Patricia Schuster with Robert Javens Financial Advisors will discuss planning for retirement. This useful information will not only help the public with your personal plan for retirement, but provide them with tools and tips to help their employees.
Those interested can also join via Zoom starting at 8 a.m.
Meet the advisors/consultants: https://bobjavensfinancialadvisor.com/our-team/
Learn more or schedule a consult online at https://bobjavensfinancialadvisor.com/
RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.
The HR Management Association of North Central PA (HRMANCPA), a local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), meets monthly for the personal and professional development of HR professionals and associates working in HR functions, and to provide current information and focus on HR issues of importance.