FALLS CREEK — The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA invites the public to join for the chapter's 30th anniversary celebration, which will include a presentation of helpful information from the Clarion University Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
The SBDC will present an overview of their program and will outline the steps to starting and financing a business. They will also discuss what a business plan is and how it is most effectively used. The presentation will conclude with a discussion on how the SBDC and human resource professionals can collaborate.
The in-person meeting will be held at Goodwill Industries Dec. 16 from 8-10 p.m., with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The meeting can also be viewed virtually on Zoom.
To learn more about the SBDC, visit https://clarion.edu/sbdc/index.html.
To register by Dec. 14, email hrmancpa485@gmail.com.