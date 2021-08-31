DuBOIS — The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA will host its first meeting for the 2021-22 program year on Sept. 16 at the Fairfield Inn in DuBois.
The meeting, which will also be available via Zoom, will begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m.
Those who are a Human Resources professional or hold any other position similar should consider becoming a part of the local chapter, gaining great network and learning opportunities. Membership applications can be found at www.hrmancpa.shrm.org.
On Sept. 16, the chapter will present upcoming meeting details and review preliminary plans for the upcoming year. The guest speaker will be Melissa Varischetti with Black and White Business Solutions, who will discuss recruitment and business branding.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com by Tuesday, Sept. 14. The cost of the meeting will be $25 for non-chapter members, $15 for basic chapter members and free for advanced chapter members.
Those who are unable to attend but are still interested in becoming a member can email applications along with payments to: HR Management Assoc. of North Central PA, PO Box 671, DuBois, PA 15801.