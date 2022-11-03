INDIANA, Pa. – It’s been a “Legend(ary)” 100 years.
More than 900 alumni and friends are expected to celebrate the 100 years of “The Legend,” Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Marching Band, during events planned Nov. 4 and 5.
“The love and loyalty that our marching band alumni have for ‘The Legend’ is just incredible,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “The marching band creates a connection across generations and ages,” she said.
“We are very excited to welcome our marching band family to campus for this special reunion,” she said.
The band had its 100th anniversary in 2021 but postponed the centennial celebration to 2022 due to the pandemic.
The Marching Band is an ensemble offered through the Department of Music in the College of Arts and Humanities. It is open to all students, but video placement auditions are required in order to make band assignments. Instruments and equipment are provided to each playing member and for the color guard. Marching Band members are required to attend “Legend Week,” the band camp that occurs the week prior to the first day of fall semester classes.
Band members have two-hour rehearsals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and play at each home football game and selected exhibitions and parades throughout the season.
“While most colleges and universities have marching bands, IUP’s Marching Band is something unique,” IUP Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities Dr. Curt Scheib said.
“The nickname ‘The Legend’ is absolutely correct – the Legend offers amazing performances from its musicians, rooted in a deep commitment to showcasing IUP at its best, and true support for one another. A love and pride for IUP and their fellow band members is the heart of every note they play and every step they take,” Dr. Scheib said.
“It’s not by accident that this group is celebrating 100 years. The commitment to The Legend by both current and former members is extraordinary. I am really looking forward to this weekend’s events as a chance to say thank you to all who have been part of growing and sustaining this IUP tradition,” he said. Dr. Scheib is a 1977 music education graduate of IUP.
In addition to a special dinner and program, returning alumni are invited to perform with the marching band during the Nov. 5 football halftime show and postgame show. The game begins at 2 p.m. at Frank Cignetti Field. Starting at halftime, spectators are admitted free to the field.
In addition to a rehearsal on Nov. 4 for the halftime and postgame shows, alumni will be meeting for a special alumni dinner and program on Nov. 5. The highlight of the evening will be the debut of Sustaining Grace, a documentary produced and created by marching band alumni Mary Megna, a 1984 music education (flute) graduate, and Jarrell Verbecken, a 2018 communications media graduate.
The video tells the story of the marching band’s historical journey with the beloved song “Amazing Grace.”
This video, funded through donations through a “Go Fund Me” project, is available with a suggested donation of $30 by contacting Megna at marymegnalifecoach.com or mary.megna@verizon.net.
All funds raised through sales of the video will be donated to the IUP Marching Band.
“Amazing Grace” (arranged by Chris McDonald) has been a tradition for the IUP Marching Band since its debut in 1981.
Megna was a sophomore the first time the band played “Grace” (as band members have nicknamed it).
“The first time we played ‘Amazing Grace,’ it was such a powerful experience. I’ve never forgotten it. I’ve played professionally with orchestras, with the Army band, and at private events, and I’ve never had another musical experience like it,” Megna said.
Megna didn’t realize that the IUP band was still playing the song until about 20 years ago, when the IUP band was invited to play during a high school band event in her hometown of Mechanicsburg.
“They called themselves The Legend, and I kept telling everyone around me – that’s me! I’m part of the Legend! And that’s when I realized that I was there for the beginning of something really special that was ongoing and incredible,” she said.
Megna came to campus in 2016 for the Marching Band’s 95th reunion, when more than 250 alumni joined the Marching Band for a performance of “Amazing Grace” after a football game.
“It was wonderful, and really emotional, but I had this feeling that young people really didn’t know the history of the song,” she said. “So, after that reunion, I got the idea that someone needs to tell the story, and that someone became me.”
Originally, she thought it would be “about 10 minutes” long, but the story grew into a 54-minute long documentary, starting out with what happened in 1981 when the marching band began performing the song, to today.
She created a “Go Fund Me” page, and raised $13,500, along with contacts who would become interview subjects and also met Verbecken, managing director at VerbaMEdia of Pittsburgh, who agreed to create the video within the budget of the donated funds.
Megna selected her interview subjects from talking with long-time band director Dr. Charles Casavant and from Verbecken. She was committed to having the video be by, and with, IUP alumni or former faculty. “I wanted to tell the story of the Marching Band and this song and help the band if I can through sales of the video,” she said.
“Jarrell and I really complemented each other because he knew marching band alumni from more recent years,” she said. “We didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop us – we followed all the COVID-19 safety protocols for our interviews, and we ended up with 14 alumni interviews along with an interview by Dr. Donald Robertson, psychology professor emeritus, who talked about why music affect the brain as it does.”
Interviews also uncovered a number of alumni who named their daughters “Grace” after the song. “Dr. Casavant knew that there was quite a number of alumni children with that name,” she said. “We include one of the ‘Graces’ in the video.”
Megna and Verbecken also had a chance to interview “Amazing Grace” arranger McDonald. “Mr. McDonald works in Nashville with a number of internationally known artists but agreed to do the arrangement for IUP because he knew Dr. Casavant’s father, who was a very famous band director,” she said. “During our interview, he told us that he was really pleased to know that the IUP Marching Band was still performing his arrangement of ‘Grace,’ ” she said.
“There’s just something special about IUP, and something extraordinary about the IUP Marching Band,” Megna said.
“People just want to relive their experiences here at IUP and with the marching band, even before ‘Amazing Grace.’ And these bonds as marching band alumni are there even if you weren’t at IUP at the same time – when we interviewed the alumni, we had an instant connection and friendship – even if your time at IUP was 10 or 20 years before or after their time at IUP. It’s really quite incredible.”
About the IUP Marching Band
The IUP Marching Band was formed in 1921 under the conducting D.O. Slyker. In May 1922, the 60-piece non-marching ensemble gave its first performance.