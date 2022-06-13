DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council on the Arts has presented the annual George N. Nye Memorial Scholarship to Jeff Tech Culinary Arts senior Kendra Hutchins.
Hutchins was awarded $1,200 from the scholarship by Marianne Fyda of Peaceable Kingdom in DuBois on May 23. She submitted a portfolio which included an essay and photos of culinary creations and artwork, and descriptions of them as well.
Hutchins says she will use the funds toward her tuition fees for the Culinary Institute of America in New York.