DuBOIS — #iGiveCatholic is a powerful, 24-hour online giving event to unite Catholics across the nation (and the world!) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 29.
Locally, DuBois Central Catholic School, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Saint Bernard Parish, Saint Mary Parish, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Christ the King Manor, and Rural House of Mercy will participate in this day of Catholic giving which is facilitated by the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania for Catholic organizations in the Diocese of Erie.
Donors can visit erie.igivecatholic.org on November 29, or anytime during the advanced giving window which runs from November 14 through November 28. Those wishing to donate by check can submit their gift to the ministry of their choice during the same timeframe.
Participating ministries are eligible to win cash prizes by attaining predetermined goals on the day of the event and during the advanced giving period. Over $28,000 will be awarded from a cash prize pool thanks to event sponsors and a generous anonymous donor dedicated to supporting the Catholic community.
Last year 1,653 donors gave $340,054 in support of Catholic organizations throughout northwest Pennsylvania. Questions regarding #iGiveCatholic can be directed to Elizabeth Rathburn, development associate for the Catholic Foundation, at (814) 824-1257.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values and investment principles. Visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org to learn more.