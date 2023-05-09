LOMBARD, Ill. — In a commencement ceremony held in April, Thomas Imbrogno of Johnsonburg received the Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from National University of Health Sciences.
“We are very proud of Thomas Imbrogno, as National University’s Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.
National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, and biomedical sciences.