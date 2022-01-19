INDIANA, Pa. — The Indiana Players has announced its upcoming performances of The Drama of Love: Then and Now, coordinated by David Tabish at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA on Feb. 4, 5, 6 and 11, 12, 13.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $10 for Indiana Players members. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required for all audience members.
A potpourri of classical and contemporary comic and touching stories of dramatic love encounters. A Valentine’s related first act collection of love scenes from Shakespeare and a second act focused on short plays concerning love by playwright Ed Simpson.
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at 724-464-0725, or at the box office (if we’re not sold out). We recommend reserving the tickets in advance. You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indianaplayers and at Twitter @IndianaPlayers.