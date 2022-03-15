InFirst Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier for six schools in Indiana, Jefferson and Cambria counties.
Thanks to its sponsorship, more than 1,820 students and teachers have free access to “Banzai,” an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personal coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Thank you for sponsoring Banzai for the Indiana Area Junior High School,” says Janice Brocious at Indiana Area High School. “The students are very engaged and learning a lot with the program. We really appreciate the support!”
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because InFirst Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and InFirst Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at infirstbank.teachbanzai.com.
InFirst Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, InFirst Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 80,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Pennsylvania’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit infirstbank.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
