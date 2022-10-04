INDIANA, Pa. – New student undergraduate enrollment at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is up by more than 4 percent for fall 2022, and the number of students in career preparation programs has increased by 14 percent, the largest number of students in these programs since 2019.
This increase in new, undergraduate degree seeking students reverses a five-year dip of new student enrollment and is part of a pattern of positive news related to overall fall enrollment, including the academic quality of new students at IUP.
“Enrollment is a team effort,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “We are very pleased to see these increases, and other positive trends related to this important work, especially in light of declining numbers of high school graduates in Pennsylvania, and a decline nationally in the college-going rate,” he said. “The growth in our career preparation programs in hospitality and health and safety are important to filling critical national workforce needs,” he said.
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, college and university enrollment nationally in fall 2021 (the most recent numbers available) was down 6.6 percent compared to fall 2019 enrollment; this is a loss of more than 1 million students over two years.
Despite this national trend, IUP welcomed 1,724 new, first-time students this fall, an increase of 68 students from fall 2021. These new students have an average high school grade point average of 3.4 (up from 3.37, the high school grade point average of fall 2021 new students). A total of 1,234 of these new students enrolled for fall 2022 – more than 71 percent – graduated from high school with a grade point average of 3.0 (or higher).
A total of 322 students are enrolled in IUP career preparation programs this fall, up from 299 in fall 2021. Enrollments are as follows: Criminal Justice Training Center (28); Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney (148); paramedic training program (40); Emergency Medical Program (34); school resource officer training program (20).
The diversity of the student body also is strong and includes a 2 percent increase in international students enrolled for fall 2022.
A total of 403 students from 64 countries – up from 52 countries represented in fall 2021 – are studying at IUP this fall. The percentage of international students enrolled in graduate programs is at its highest point since fall 2019, and enrollment in the American Language Institute is up by 126 percent, with a total of 43 students.
Almost 2,000 students identify themselves as minority, or 19 percent, comparable with fall 2020 and fall 2021 enrollment. Overall, 27 percent of the IUP student body are international or minority students. A total of 559 students are from outside Pennsylvania.
“Our world and are country are growing more diverse and I’m pleased to see this strong reflection of that in our enrollment,” Dr. Driscoll said. “Having students from many different backgrounds enriches learning for all of us.”
Dual enrollment (high school students enrolled in IUP courses) is up by 62.5 percent over fall 2021. There are 91 students from high schools throughout the commonwealth enrolled in IUP coursework, which is the highest number of dual enrollment students since 2009.
Dual enrollment at IUP Punxsutawney saw an increase of 20 students from fall 2022.
IUP discounts dual enrollment classes by 75 percent; the Punxsutawney Area College Trust (PACT), a long-time supporter of IUP and its students, now funds the cost for students at Punxsutawney Area High School, which permits students to enroll in IUP classes at IUP Punxsutawney for free. A total of 18 students from Punxsutawney High School are in IUP dual enrollment classes this fall.
“There are positive trends across the State System, and we are guardedly optimistic about the opportunities to stabilize and possibly even grow longer term,” Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said.
Overall, a higher percentage of students in the fall 2021 cohort of first-time, full-time, undergraduate, degree-seeking students who were eligible to register for fall 2022 are registered as compared to any of the past three cohorts; this number exceeds the three-year average by almost 2 percentage points.
This fall, IUP saw increases in enrollment in a total of 33 counties in Pennsylvania. For the first time since 2019, IUP has increased new enrolled students from Allegheny County and has also seen an increase in the number of students from the 13-county Pittsburgh region of over 18 percent (130 students).
This increase is despite demographic challenges in the Pittsburgh region: the number of students graduating from high schools in that area has decreased nearly 6 percent from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022.
A total of 804 students at IUP are veterans or military-affiliated, about 9 percent of the student body. Of this population, 779 students in graduate or undergraduate degree programs, with an additional 25 students in IUP’s clock hour programs.
Since fall 2014, IUP has increased the enrollment of veterans and military-affiliated students by almost 70 percent. IUP opened its Military Resource Center (now the Military and Veterans Resource Center) in spring 2014 to better serve these students, working collaboratively with IUP programs and services, serving as a one-stop information and referral site to help veterans and military-affiliated students transition to college life and achieve their academic goals.
Of IUP’s total fall 2022 enrollment of 8,832, a total of 1,778 students are enrolled in one of IUP’s 40 master’s programs, and 726 students are studying in IUP’s 14 doctoral programs.