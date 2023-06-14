PENFIELD – The following is the Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park during the month of June:
Tuesday, June 20
Beginner Binoculars from 1-4 p.m.
Attendees will learn the ins and outs of binoculars and how to adjust them, as well as what the different numbers mean when selecting binoculars. Meet a pavilion 4.
Wednesday, June 21
Coffee and Birds at 9 a.m.
Come out and enjoy a cup of bird-friendly coffee and learn its importance. Then join staff for a guided bird walk along Parker Lake. Attendees should bring their own cups. Meet at pavilion 3.
Thursday, June 22
Water Wildlife Watch by Kayak at 9 a.m.
Attendees will enjoy a paddle along Parker Lake as they watch for wildlife. Kayaks, paddles and life vests will be provided. Register by calling the park at 814-765-0630. Meet above the beach house.
Friday, June 23
Water Wildlife Watch by Foot at 9 a.m.
Join staff for a different view of the lake from a previous program –walking along the shore. Meet above the beach house.
Animal Tracks and Sign at 3:30 p.m.
Learn the signs and tracks of wildlife found in the park. After a short introduction to reading signs, attendees will go on a walk to look around the park, and possibly make plaster casts of wildlife tracks. Meet at pavilion 4.
Eye Shine Guided Night Hike at 8:30 p.m.
Learn why eyes shine and how people see at night. Explore some of the adaptations that allow animals to be out at night. Attendees will then take a short hike along a section of the Stumpfield Trail. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, June 24
Laurel Run Trail Hike at 9 a.m.
Attendees will follow the stream from the spillway to the bridge at Tyler Road looking for wildlife. Meet at the bench west of the spillway.
Beaver Hike at 4 p.m.
Take a guided walk and explore the works of nature’s engineers. See how staff have worked with the beavers to allow them to keep their dams and still maintain our trail. Meet at the boardwalk across the road from the concession stand.
Beavers at 8:30 p.m.
Come and learn about one of the park’s hardest working occupants. Explore the adaptations that make beavers nature’s engineers. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Sunday, June 25
Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Enjoy a hot cup of Sweet Fern/Mountain Mint tea and engage in relaxing conversation with Jeremiah and Eric. Meet at the beach house steps.