PENFIELD — The following are Interpretive Programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 10-14:
Thursday, Aug. 10
Kayaking 101 at 10 a.m.
Learn the basics of kayaking through this guided recreational program. Learn how to get in and out of one safely, how to make them move effectively, then play some kayak games to practice skills. There is a $3 fee. Register through the park office at 814-765-0630. Meet behind the beach house.
Friday, Aug. 11
Night Sky at 9 a.m.
Learn some night sky constellations and wandering stars during this night-time program near the CCC Center. Meet at the west bench above spillway.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Scale Model Solar System at 4 p.m.
Throw away the Styrofoam ball and dowel rod models and learn how to create a scale-model of the solar system that actually makes sense. Meet at the beach area sidewalk.
Perseid Meteor Shower Watch at 9 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets for an evening of watching the night sky for the Perseid Meteor Shower. How big are these meteors? How fast are they moving? Where did they come from? Answers to these and other questions will be shared. Meet at the beach area.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. Meet at the beach house steps.
Monday, Aug. 14
Coffee & Birds at 9:30 a.m.
Bring a cup to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for local birds. Meet at the beach house.