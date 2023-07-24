PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 4-6:
Friday, Aug. 4
Canines of PA at 8:15 p.m.
Come and learn about the wild and native relatives to our beloved companions found in Pennsylvania and Parker Dam. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Laurel Run & CCC Trail Hike at 9: a.m.
Enjoy this guided hike down Laurel Run Trail, and then back on the CCC Trail. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes. Meet at the CCC Museum.
Pan Fish on The Fly at 3:30 p.m.
Mud Run side of the lake
Come and learn what it takes to be a smart angler and catch the pan fish in Parker Lake on fly tackle. Fly rods and flies will be provided. Register ahead of time by calling 814-765-0630. For ages 10-16. Meet at the mud run side of the lake.
Matchless Fire at 7:30 p.m.
Campground Amphitheater
Come learn the basics of fire building without matches. Take a walk with staff to find some natural materials to help in a quest of matchless fire. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. Meet at the beach house steps.