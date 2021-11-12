INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania art faculty Sharon Massey and Sean Derry have organized “Common Goods,” a pop-up store featuring laser-cut paper packages of items by students in Massey and Derry’s 3D Design classes.
The pop-up store will be located in the Indiana Mall (2334 Oakland Ave.) in a vacant storefront across from a model train display and Claire’s Boutique Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.
The store’s grand opening celebration is Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m., with additional hours on Nov. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m., Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.- noon, Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The project is designed to offer things we need but cannot buy, like kindness, health and rainbows, Massey and Derry said.
The packages were designed by students first as hand cut paper prototypes which were then translated into digital files for reproduction. Each package is for sale, and all proceeds will benefit the Indiana Free Library.
This multi-faceted project is a result of Massey and Derry’s interest in the development and implementation of effective strategies for integrating undergraduate research experiences into art and design curriculum.
Students participating in “Common Goods” each make an original creative contribution to the project and are provided a real-world presentation for their work, giving students an experience that extends beyond the classroom. Although each participant creates their own artwork, the project requires collaboration with their peers as well as their professors and the community.
Common Goods exposes IUP students to new trends in the field of participatory public art and engages students in real-world professional development opportunities such as grant writing, proposal development, and public outreach, Massey and Derry said.
Additional store hours and information can be found at https://www.sculpturesupportsystem.org/common-goods.
The first “Common Goods” pop-up store was held in November 2020 in downtown Indiana. Funds raised during the 2020 event were donated to the IUP Student Assistance Fund (originally the Emergency Response Fund), to help IUP students financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Common Goods project continues Massey and Derry’s efforts to make art more accessible by involving community members in the production and exhibition of public projects.
In 2019, the pair collaborated to create Sculpture Support System, designed to provide a more in-depth professional experience for highly motivated students through social practice projects that engage community members in a range of art-making processes.
As part of the Sculpture Support System, in September 2020, Massey and Derry and their students presented “Traffic Island Oasis,” transforming a traffic island on Oakland Avenue in Indiana into an island oasis.
Additional projects in the Sculpture Support System include “The Community Quilt” and “The Monument Project.”