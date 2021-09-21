INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) has been selected as one of the top 14 universities in Pennsylvania by “Washington Monthly” for its 2021 College Guide and Rankings, based on “what universities do for the country.”
IUP is also the only public university in Pennsylvania selected for the publication’s “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings.
“Our rankings consist of three equally weighted portions: social mobility, research, and community and national service,” editors said. “This means that top-ranked colleges need to excellent across the full breadth of our measures, rather than excelling in just one measure.”
Data for the guide and rankings comes from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
Selection for the “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings is focused on the social mobility score, which is calculated based on a college’s graduation rate over eight years, weighted in favor of the number of Pell-eligible graduates. This score is designed to reward colleges that successful serve large numbers of students from lower-income families. The social mobility score also considers the number of students at the university receiving Pell grants and overall university affordability. Federal Pell grants are awarded to undergraduate students who have exceptional financial need.