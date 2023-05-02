INDIANA — During an evening honoring Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s alumni for their contributions to their professions and society with the Distinguished Alumni Award, one recipient announced a $1 million gift for the transformation of IUP’s future, and the future of health care in Pennsylvania — all while honoring his 101-year-old mother.
Rich Caruso, a 1983 accounting graduate of IUP, is donating $1 million to IUP to advance IUP’s establishment of a school of osteopathic medicine.
Caruso, originally from Kane and now living in Meadow Lands, made the announcement during his April 22 recognition as a 2023 IUP Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest award given by the IUP Alumni Association to university alumni, presented to alumni who have achieved distinction in their chosen fields or who have demonstrated loyal and active service to their alma mater.
In December 2022, IUP’s Council of Trustees endorsed the exploration of a possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine at IUP. The university chose to explore the possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine based on several factors, including that there are not enough trained physicians to provide care to Pennsylvania’s citizens: the ratio of patients to available primary care physicians is 1,367 to one, according to the United Health Foundation.
The university’s focus on exploring the development of a school of osteopathic medicine is also based on demand for this type of medical education. In 2021, 22,708 applicants competed for 8,280 seats at schools of osteopathic medicine, and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine graduates are more likely to pursue primary care in rural and underserved areas – 57 percent of all DOs practice as general practitioners, and more than 20 percent of DO graduates practice in rural areas.
There are only two schools of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania currently admitting students, and neither are public.
In making the announcement of his gift, Caruso spoke to the struggle that his mother faced in getting in-person care from a physician during a recent hospitalization.
“When my mother needed in-patient care, I had no appreciation for the fact that hospitalization in a small community hospital in Pennsylvania meant dealing with a doctor located in Pittsburgh via telemedicine,” Caruso said. “Although the on-site nursing staff was helpful, the lack of an on-site doctor made the overall health care experience terrible and in need of significant overhaul. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing.”
“At about the same time this was happening, I was learning from IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll and Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna of IUP’s desire to start a school of osteopathic medicine. Initially I was skeptical, but what I saw my mother experience should not be acceptable to anyone in this room.
“The shortage of doctors in the state is troubling, the shortage of community doctors is totally unacceptable. There is a lot of work to be done by the IUP to establish the school of osteopathic medicine, and it will require a significant amount of financial support, and much of this support will have to come from private donors and supporters. We all need to do our part to make sure that this happens for the sake of our aging population as well as our rural communities, and to continue to ensure the future of IUP. I believe that establishing a successful school of osteopathic medicine at IUP will be as transformative to IUP as its progression from a normal school to a state teachers’ college to a university.”
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said IUP and its alumni are focused on the students and making a difference.
“Financial support for a school of osteopathic medicine requires significant startup investment from sources outside IUP’s normal operating budget –meaning private donors and state and federal appropriations – and Mr. Caruso’s gift provides wonderful momentum to this important work,” he said.
“We sincerely appreciate Mr. Caruso’s generous gift and his ongoing support for IUP,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “The confidence, love and respect that our alumni and friends have for this university is truly inspiring. They care deeply about student success and IUP excellence, and they also are fully engaged with our commitment to lead the way in health and wellness.”