INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania will celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 12 with two events free and open to the community.
Constitution Day commemorates the Sept. 17, 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution, which is 233 years old this year.
Sponsored by the College of Arts and Humanities and the Department of Political Science, events at IUP will begin with the traditional a public reading of the Constitution by members of the IUP community on Sept. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. in front of Stapleton Library, facing the Oak Grove. IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll will begin the event with a reading of the Constitution’s Preamble.
This is the 14th year that IUP has hosted a public reading of the Constitution. As at past public readings, the first 100 participants will receive a special “We the People at IUP” t-shirt, as well as a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution and a star-shaped cookie.
In the case of inclement weather, the public reading will take place in the lobby of the Jane E. Leonard Hall.
Later in the day, the intentions of the authors of the U.S. Constitution will be explored in the Six O’Clock Series presentation: “What Would Our Founding Fathers Say?” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.
When the Constitution was written in 1787, Thomas Jefferson said that he didn’t expect it to last more than 20 years. At 233 years old, the U.S. Constitution is the oldest continuous constitution in the world.
Four of the Constitution’s authors—Ben Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Charles Pinckney, and James Madison—will discuss the work they did at the Constitutional Convention.
This Sept. 13 program will allow participants a chance to ask these authors of the 1787 Constitution what they think. What did they hope to accomplish with the Constitution? Do they think that it’s time to draft a new governing document?
“More than ever, people are hungry for information to help them make sense of what’s going on with their government,” Dr. Gwen Torges, chair of IUP’s Department of Political Science and coordinator of IUP’s Constitution Day activities, said. “Constitution Day is a great chance to talk about these issues, dig into what the Constitution says, and have conversations about how our government is structured, as well as the relationship between the government and the people. My students inspire me with their eagerness to learn about the government, and how they can get involved to make the world a better place,” she said.