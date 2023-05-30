INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been selected for the 2023-2024 “Best Graduate Programs” rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
Two of IUP’s programs were singled out for the recognition: the Master of Business Administration part-time program in IUP’s Eberly College of Business, and IUP’s master’s programs in education.
This ranking follows IUP’s 2022 ranking by the publication as one of the “Best National Universities” in the nation and as one of the nation’s “Top Performers in Social Mobility” listing.
Information for the rankings comes from independent, national data sources, along with peer reviews and student surveys. Each year, U.S. News ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing, including specialties in each area.
The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students.
According to editors, the data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023.
IUP’s MBA program has also been recognized by the Princeton Review in its Best Business Schools 2023 and in 2021, Eberly’s MBA program was ranked first in Pennsylvania by Best Value Schools, recognized for value and programs that provide “a more personalized education, and thus a better education,” editors said.
The U.S. News & World Report recognition follows a number of national accolades for IUP, including selection in the Princeton Review’s Best Colleges guidebook for more than two decades; Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” listing; and ranking as one of the top universities in the nation by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education.
IUP offers more than 160 academic degree programs, including more than 50 graduate programs. IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study for its students. Its newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation. With the addition of a Ph.D. in business program, IUP offers 14 different doctoral degrees.
IUP also offers a number of graduate certificate programs, including academic advising, geographic information science and geospatial techniques, principal certification, reading specialist, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), and unmanned aerial systems science and applications (flying drones).
IUP has a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines. In 2021, IUP was selected as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States selected for the “High Research Activity” designation by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Institutions of Higher Education.