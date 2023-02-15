INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren has been selected for the 2023 Pennsylvania Business Central’s “Top 100” listing of business leaders.
“The resilience of the central Pennsylvania business community continues to move our region forward in a year marked by inflation, labor shortages and political uncertainty,” publication editors said in announcing the listing. “Amidst the challenges, the business leaders in central Pennsylvania have stepped up to keep vital goods and services available.”
In her role at IUP, Koren is an ambassador-at-large for the university, developing partnerships with business, non-profit and governmental organizations, both regionally and beyond.
“As an invaluable asset to our team in University Advancement, this is an incredible recognition of someone who works diligently on behalf of the community and advances the mission of IUP through strategic partnerships,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “It is absolutely wonderful to have Chris receive the top 100 for 2023 in Pennsylvania.”
Koren has more than 16 years of experience in higher education administration. Prior to coming to IUP, she worked as the Executive Director of Mission and Community Engagement as well as Director of Government Affairs and Institutional Advancement for other regional institutions of higher education. She continues her love of teaching as an adjunct professor while working on completion of the dissertation for her doctoral degree in educational leadership.
Additionally, she serves on the boards of Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, Bishop Carroll High School, Ebensburg Mainstreet Partnership, Armstrong-Indiana Career Pathways Partnership Executive Committee, and the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations work group.